ONLINE: Gentrification, Neighborhood Stabilization Strategies and Community Land Trusts

media release: Video event with Dr. Olivia Williams, Executive Director of Madison Area Community Land Trust and scholar of urban geography. The Land Use Planning Group convened by the Northside Planning Council and Madison Area Community Land Trust is hosting a series of informative presentations and discussions around planning practices that can inform a pro-active approach to planning for a sustainable and just future on Madison's Northside. Join us for this discussion, followed by Q&A. The talk will be streamed at www.facebook.com/ northsidemadisonFor more info and to share the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1656437231203213