Geof Bradfield Quintet

media release: Geof Bradfield’s work as a composer and performer on saxophones and clarinets embraces intersections of modern jazz and other streams of African Diaspora music, drawing inspiration from Charlie Parker, Melba Liston, Lead Belly, Shona mbira music, and Gullah spirituals. Born in Houston, Texas, Bradfield has performed throughout North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, sharing the stage with artists such as Randy Weston, Dana Hall, Clark Sommers, Brian Blade, Anna Webber, Orrin Evans, Jeff Parker, Matt Ulery, and Ryan Cohan.

His work is featured on 50+ CDs including eight albums as a leader that have garnered critical accolades from the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and NPR. Nate Chinen describes his Yes, and…Music for Nine Improvisers (Delmark Records) as “an album of chamber-esque color and oft-surprising texture, because Bradfield is the sort of composer who creates room for departure.” He has received grants and awards from Chamber Music America, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, DCASE, Illinois Arts Council, and the Mellon Foundation. The Downbeat Critics Poll has named him a Rising Star Tenor Saxophonist and Arranger multiple years.

https://geofbradfield.bandcamp.com/album/quaver

Geof Bradfield- tenor saxophone www.geofbradfield.com

Lenard Simpson- alto saxophone https://lenardsimpsonmusic.com/

Scott Hesse- guitar https://www.scotthesse.net/index.html

Clark Sommers- bass https://www.clarksommers.com/

Dana Hall- drums

Bandcamp: https://geofbradfield.bandcamp.com

“… a terrific quintet outing by reedist Geof Bradfield, a Chicago treasure. The top-notch band—with Johnson, drummer Hall, bassist Clark Sommers, and guitarist Scott Hesse—embraces a classic Chicago aesthetic, spiked with the blues, unfussy in its attack and arrangements, and wide-ranging in the leader’s compositions.” -Peter Margasak, Nowhere Street

“Texas tenorist Geof Bradfield’s playing possesses a steely grandeur and deep sophistication.” -Michael Jackson, Downbeat

“The quintet is tight and loose simultaneously… the musicians take their time, reveling in the spontaneous joy of their music.” – Jazz Views UK

“The music is explicitly adventurous and forward-looking, as Bradfield and his mates seize every chance to take flight…”- Allaboutjazz.com