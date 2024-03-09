DJ Geoff K

media release: Geoff Kaster is the owner of record shop JiggyJamz and spends his days building a community of music lovers and DJs in his shop. But at night he throws down beats all over the city. For his Lola’s debut, Geoff is bringing a funky blend of all vinyl fresh downtempo grooves to set your Saturday night in motion. Dude is an absolute pro, and we can’t wait to hear him throw down some vibes for y’all!