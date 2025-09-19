Geoff Palmer, Golden Joining, Eek, DJ Kyle Motor

media release:WORT FM's Rock parties are renowned for getting the Fair weekend going with gusto, and this one is no exception!

It's the WS Fair pre-party, Graciously hosted by our Rock Comrades at THE WISCO - WORT's 10th ANNUAL! Rock Party there, and we're Super Fired-up!

WORT is honored to have 3 outstanding local bands donating their talent for this Musicians for WORT fundraiser:

- EEK kicks off the night - super-solid Surf-ie Madison punk, new and creating a buzz on the scene - so git yer booty there early! (9pm)

- Next up - GOLDEN JOINING will keep the party in high gear with their eclectic progressive rock, with a mix of metal and jam, w/ some funk for good measure. Very Stoked for their set! (10:15-ish)

- Closer GEOFF PALMER pop-punk-garage rockers Bring.It. with some raucous sonic action! Geoff & his band craft irresistibly catchy songs bursting with energy - keeping the fun going 'til midnight & beyond! (11:20-ish)

*WORT DJ - TBA - will get things Rockin' before the bands - with spins between bands as well!

AND as always we'll have one of WORT's famous RAFFLES!!

We've got some Incredible Prizes, including pairs of CONCERT TICKETS! :

PLUS gift certificates from MAD CITY MUSIC! and WORT merch/swag! + MORE

WOW! Stay tuned to WORT for more details...

*Giveaways will happen between bands.

**Donations at the door of $10 or more will receive a raffle ticket (more raffle tix will be available for purchase)

Doors at 8pm ~ DJ at 8:30 ~ Bands commence to Rock around 9.

Donation at the door supports volunteer-powered radio 89.9fm [$10-$15 suggested] *CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF COMMUNITY BROADCASTING!

www.wortfm.org

https://wiscobar.com

EEK https://eekisaband.bandcamp.com/album/eek

GOLDEN JOINING https://linktr.ee/golden.joining

GEOFF PALMER https://linktr.ee/GeoffPalmer

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/wort-wiscos-10th-annual-willy-/1552609585902189/