7:30 pm on 8/31 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 9/1-2, Comedy on State. $20-$5.

media release: Comedian Geoffrey Asmus recently announced the July 20 release of his debut stand-up comedy special, The Only Funny White Man. Asmus will be supporting the special on tour, with stops on August 31 and September 1 and 2 at Comedy on State in Madison.

The Only Funny White Man was filmed in front of Geoffrey's parents in Minneapolis, the greatest city in America, at Sisyphus Brewery. In this stand-up special, Geoffrey flaunts his knowledge of capital cities and answers ALL of society’s most pressing questions - Are dogs sexy? Do we need Democrats? Should every baby be aborted? Can Lutherans enter into heaven? And most importantly - Why are betas allowed to live?

Geoffrey Asmus began performing stand-up in 2013 immediately after wasting $143,548 on seven college degrees. In 2021 his debut album Prodigal Little Bitch went to #1 on iTunes. Geoffrey also records the weekly You’re An Idiot podcast with Alex Dragicevich. It is the only funny podcast in America. He has opened for Dave Attell, Mark Normand, Dan Soder, Fortune Feimster, Sam Morrill, and Daniel Sloss among others.