7 pm on 4/16 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 4/17-18. $42-$31.

media release: Geoffrey Asmus began performing stand-up in 2013 immediately after wasting $143,548 on seven college degrees and becoming a 1st grade teacher. He regularly performs at the World Famous Comedy Cellar in New York City and was featured at Just For Laughs in Montreal as a ‘New Face.’ Geoffrey has opened for Dave Attell, Mark Normand, Dan Soder, Fortune Feimster, Sam Morrill, and Daniel Sloss among others. He headlines comedy clubs nationwide, and starting to sell out his shows! In 2021 his debut album “Prodigal Little Bitch” went to #1 on iTunes. Geoffrey also records the weekly “You’re An Idiot” podcast with Alex Dragicevich. More recently, Geoffrey has found success growing his social media platforms with his unfiltered stand up clips, and has a recorded an hour special that will air later this year!