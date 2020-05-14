× Expand Alex Justice Mike Deni of Geographer.

$15.

press release: Geographer has announced his New LP, Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthy Delights will be released May 1st. With this album announcement comes a U.S. tour around the upcoming LP's release.

Geographer is the moniker for Mike Deni’s American synth pop/indie rock band. Formed in San Francisco in 2007, Deni has described his sound as being “soulful music from outer space” using analog, electronic, and acoustic elements to craft dense layers and unique sound textures. As Geographer, Deni has released three full length albums, Innocent Ghosts (2008), Myth (2012), and Ghost Modern (2015). Along with four EPs: Animal Shapes (2010), Endless Motion (2015), Alone Time (2018), and New Jersey (2019).

The project began when, in 2005, Deni relocated to San Francisco from New Jersey, after living with the aftermath of the sudden and tragic death of his sister, and then the equally unexpected death of his father a year later. While sleeping on the floor of his friends’ apartment in the Haight, Deni found a synthesizer on the street, and began to channel both his grief and his optimism into the songs that would become Innocent Ghosts. This theme would continue through all his music, which pits intense and emotionally probing lyrics with momentous and soaring arrangements, often featuring electric cello. The Animal Shapes EP put Geographer on the map and launched his career. Since then, Geographer has headlined many national tours, played Outside Lands, Firefly, and other festivals, released two critically acclaimed albums, and performed with such musical luminaries as K.Flay, The Flaming Lips, Young The Giant, Tycho, Ratatat, Betty Who, and Tokyo Police Club.

In April of 2018, Deni gave up his apartment in San Francisco, and spent the next 6 months without a home, hopping between tours and friends’ couches, and spending a significant amount of time in his hometown, eventually moving to Los Angeles in September of 2018. During that time of shiftlessness, in limbo between his old and new life, Deni wrote the songs that would become his new EP, New Jersey. Many of the songs began where he grew up, and were finished in Los Angeles at his friend’s house while he was looking for an apartment.

Following the release of ‘New Jersey’, Geographer remained active, releasing a slew of singles throughout the rest of the year. Now he is back with a new full length album titled ‘Down and Out in the Garden of Earthly Delights’. The odyssey of the album explores the pleasures and pains of life while testing the depths of the human condition. Following the album release, Geographer will be on the road across North America on his 28 stop headline Down & Out Tour.