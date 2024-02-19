media release: You are invited to attend this unusual lecture-luncheon

Visiting Scholar, Dr. Kara E. Dempsey (UNC-Appalachian State University), discusses her research: Geographic and Geopolitical Variability of EU Asylum During the European Migration “Crisis”

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Memorial Library,

Room 126

728 State Street, Madison

Free and open to the public; space is limited. Boxed lunches provided with R.S.V.P. by June 20 (A limited number of vegetarian options will be available) https://go.wisc.edu/r4qi3o

Hosted in partnership with the Friends of UW-Madison Libraries, the George L. Mosse Program in History, and the Jean Monnet European Union Center of Excellence.

Dr. Kara Dempsey, Associate Professor, studies international forced displacement, ethnonational conflicts, consolidation of state and regional power, and peace-building processes. She is the author of The Geopolitics of Conflict, Nationalism, and Reconciliation in Ireland (2022), co-editor of Making and Unmaking Refugees (2023), and co-editor of Making Geographies of Peace and Conflict (2024).