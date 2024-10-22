media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706. Register for Zoom option.

About the presentation: Published this year, Geographies of Relation (2024) examines interrelationships among diaspora and borderlands subjects in the process of cultural formation. In this book presentation, Delgadillo will consider the significance of a relational framework and its applicability in developing greater attention to Black Latinidades within Latinx and Latin American studies.

About the presenter: Theresa Delgadillo is a Vilas Achievement Professor in the Department of English and the Chican@/Latin@ Studies Program at UW-Madison. Learn More

*Please note: This presentation will not be recorded and uploaded to our You Tube channel for later viewing.