Geometry Labs United IV Outreach Day

media release: Members of the Madison community and their families are invited to join the UW-Madison Mathematics Department and the Madison Experimental Mathematics Lab (MXM) on June 2 from 12-3 for an afternoon of lunch, mathematical activities, and a public lecture!

Lunch will be served at 12pm, salads, sandwiches and pizza will be available. Students in middle and high school will then have the opportunity to participate in a variety of mathematical activities, solving mathematical puzzles on translation surfaces, crocheting topological monsters, exploring a collection of physical models, and more! At 2pm, out-going mathematics department chair Jean-Luc Thiffeault will give a public lecture on the mathematics behind taffy pullers.

Activities will take place in Van Vleck Hall B224 and the public lecture will take place in Van Vleck B130.