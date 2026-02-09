Geordi Haerr-Hartmann, Michael Peck, Will Isenberg

The Loft at 132, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: Why mess with the crowds on Valentine's Day when you can have some drinks and laughs on Friday. Come out to The Loft at 132 Friday 13th at 8pm for some Valentine's themed Stand-Up comedy. No Cover Charge! We are located Downtown Sun Prairie at 132 Market Street, Suite 200. We also have fee parking behind our building and street parking too.

Info

The Loft at 132, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Comedy
608-235-9506
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Geordi Haerr-Hartmann, Michael Peck, Will Isenberg - 2026-02-13 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Geordi Haerr-Hartmann, Michael Peck, Will Isenberg - 2026-02-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Geordi Haerr-Hartmann, Michael Peck, Will Isenberg - 2026-02-13 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Geordi Haerr-Hartmann, Michael Peck, Will Isenberg - 2026-02-13 20:00:00 ical