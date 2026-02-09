Geordi Haerr-Hartmann, Michael Peck, Will Isenberg
The Loft at 132, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: Why mess with the crowds on Valentine's Day when you can have some drinks and laughs on Friday. Come out to The Loft at 132 Friday 13th at 8pm for some Valentine's themed Stand-Up comedy. No Cover Charge! We are located Downtown Sun Prairie at 132 Market Street, Suite 200. We also have fee parking behind our building and street parking too.
