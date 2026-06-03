Georgia Peach Pop Up Event

media release:

Event Description

Peach season is back! We grow and hand-pick our peaches just for you, letting them tree ripen for longer and delivering them sometimes in less than 24-hours of harvest. These pop-up events will happen every Tuesday afternoon at Capital Brewery from 12:00-1:30pm, June 16-July 28th, plus an added date of Wednesday, July 8th from 12:00-1:30pm

Important Details: Available fruit below. We do not accept pre-orders. Join us at any of our 200+ locations and 400+ dates across the Midwest to enjoy the freshest Georgia peaches directly from Pearson Farm. Can’t make it to a truck? We ship nationally and offer free shipping for WI, IL, IA, and MN. For more info: www.tree-ripe.com/shop.

Available fruit at this Location:

– Georgia Peaches

– Georgia Pecans

– New Mexico Pistachios

– Michigan Blueberries

media release: Please NOTE: We do NOT allow dogs when LIVE music is performing, and some special events.

Otherwise, ALL dogs MUST be leashed and under owners control at ALL times. NO dogs are allowed inside the building.