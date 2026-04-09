Georgios Katsagelos, Michael Velliquette, Chele Ramos reception

media release: The Promega Spring Art Showcase, Shared Humanity, reflects the universal values, emotions and experiences across the work of three distinct yet complementary artists.

About the Artists

Georgios Katsagelos presents Portraits of Women, a photographic series developed over more than three decades across four continents, capturing the complexities of female presence in a male-dominated world. Michael Velliquette contributes intricately handcrafted paper sculptures and a series of powder-coated aluminum sculptures that translate his iconic motifs into reflective, three-dimensional forms that interact dynamically with light and space. Chele Ramos brings an intimate and emotionally driven perspective through her portraiture, blending contemporary realism with expression and using bold color, texture and expressive gestures to convey inner experience and emotional depth.

Exhibit open to the public: May 5 – September 4, 2026

Opening Reception & Symposium – Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Symposium from 3:30 pm–4:30 pm

Reception from 4:30 pm–6:30 pm

Monday through Friday 8:00 am–4:00 pm

Groups larger than ten by appointment only: (608) 443-3098