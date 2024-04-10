Geospatial Summit

media release: Your window into geospatial research and new ideas. Join us for a keynote address, career panel, career fair with participants from local geospatial firms and government agencies, and more.

Free & open to all! But please register.

Tentative Agenda

10 a.m. – Welcome & Keynote Address by Amy Kind, UW-Madison School of Medicine & Public Health

11 a.m. – Presentations by Eric Compas, UW–Whitewater Department of Geography; Sue Swanson, Wisconsin state geologist; and Danielle Tanzer, UW–Madison Arboretum

12 p.m. – Lunch break

1:15 p.m. – Career panel and career fair, with representatives from local GIS companies and agencies

3:30 p.m. – Event ends