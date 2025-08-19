Geothermal Convening: Unearthing the Impact of Geothermal

media release: Forward Together Wisconsin hosts a talk designed for local governments, schools, non-profits, houses of worship and farmers.

This event at Sun Prairie West High School on August 19 from 9 am - 2 pm will highlight energy savings and reduced maintenance expenses from geothermal technology. Speakers will detail funding sources to receive 30% reduction direct payment on installation expenses. Owners and operators of buildings in Wisconsin looking to reduce energy costs are encouraged to attend. To register go to the link here.