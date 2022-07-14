media release: Thursday July 14 from 7-8 pm Canadian Gerald Martindale will be performing a free, outdoor concert on the University of Wisconsin Memorial Carillon at 1160 Observatory Drive in front of the Social Sciences Building on the UW-Madison campus. The concert will feature compositions for the carillon, arrangements of popular songs, folk songs, and hymns.

Martindale is one of a small group of carillonneurs in the U.S. and Canada. He plays the Massey Drury Memorial Carillon at Metropolitan United Church, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The UW-Madison carillon has 56 bells ranging in size from 15 to 6,823 pounds.