media release: “Offshore - When an Artist Sets Sail” is by Gerit Grimm, an associate professor of art at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and will be presenting a collection of ceramic sculptures in the Main Gallery. “Real life excursions have taken me on a path exploring life not as a traveler, photographer or writer, but as a pilgrim of opportunity itself,” Grimm said. “My expeditions provide the backdrop for my ceramic sculptures, adding a dimension of lived experience transforming the ordinary into a hyper reality.” On display from Nov. 22 to Jan.24., with a reception from 5:30-7 pm on opening night.

Exhibitions are open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m during building hours.