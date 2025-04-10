German Art Students (album release), The Lower 5th, Kitty Butler
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Lori Ushman
The four members of German Art Students.
German Art Students
$15 ($12 adv.).
media release: The German Art Students announce a new album!
Diamonds & Queens releases Thursday April 10, 2025 to Bandcamp and streaming services. We will be celebrating that same night with a show at Gamma Ray in Madison.
Kitty Butler 6pm: With a splash of “Pavement”, a zest of “The Breeders”, and a pinch of “Fountains of Wayne”, KITTY BUTLER is sure to scratch that indie pop itch.
The German Art Students 7pm: Playing the new album Diamonds & Queens in its entirety. A set full of quirky power-pop alterna-punk jangle-prog post-krautrock trash-opera.
The Lower 5th 8pm: Incorporating folk, rock, R&B, reggae, country and bluegrass to produce a unique blend of Midwestern Soul that swings, sways, rocks, and wails. Spread some hope!
The album is available now for pre-order at Bandcamp, with two tracks ready for immediate streaming/download.
Vinyl will be available via Shortwave Records at a future date.
On Diamonds & Queens, GAS pops the clutch, burns down the club, feeds the pay phone, erects a giant robot, gets aggressive, tells you how to do it, questions your commitment to the company, and hangs tentatively from Mt. Rushmore. Enjoy our latest attempt at quirky power-pop alterna-punk jangle-prog post-krautrock trash-opera.