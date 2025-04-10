German Art Students (album release), The Lower 5th, Kitty Butler

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$15 ($12 adv.).

media release: The German Art Students announce a new album!

Diamonds & Queens releases Thursday April 10, 2025 to Bandcamp and streaming services. We will be celebrating that same night with a show at Gamma Ray in Madison.

Kitty Butler 6pm: With a splash of “Pavement”, a zest of ​“The Breeders”, and a pinch of ​“Fountains of Wayne”, KITTY BUTLER is sure to ​scratch that indie pop itch.

The German Art Students 7pm: Playing the new album Diamonds & Queens in its entirety. A set full of quirky power-pop alterna-punk jangle-prog post-krautrock trash-opera.

The Lower 5th 8pm: Incorporating folk, rock, R&B, reggae, country and bluegrass to produce a unique blend of Midwestern Soul that swings, sways, rocks, and wails. Spread some hope!

The album is available now for pre-order at Bandcamp, with two tracks ready for immediate streaming/download.

Vinyl will be available via Shortwave Records at a future date. 

shortwaverecords.bandcamp.com

On Diamonds & Queens, GAS pops the clutch, burns down the club, feeds the pay phone, erects a giant robot, gets aggressive, tells you how to do it, questions your commitment to the company, and hangs tentatively from Mt. Rushmore. Enjoy our latest attempt at quirky power-pop alterna-punk jangle-prog post-krautrock trash-opera.

Music
