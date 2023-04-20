German Art Students, BingBong

× Expand DJ Hostetler German Art Students

media release: No cover. $10 donation suggested. All proceeds go to Goodman Community Center Food Pantry.

8pm Randy’s Birthday Social Hour with FREE BEER! One keg of New Glarus Two Women lager while it lasts.

9pm BingBong

“Razor sharp arrangements balance with plenty of power-pop hooks and spiky guitar riffing, living up to the band’s self-described mission to write ‘precision pop tunes.’”– Bob Koch, Isthmus

10:15pm The German Art Students

“The German Art Students are a prime example of Madison bandhood, writing and playing defiantly fanciful power- pop. ...life hasn’t worn down their distinctly smart-assed approach to songwriting or sent them off the trail of bright, new-wave guitars and perky rhythms.” – Scott Gordon, The Onion