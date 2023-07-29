German Art Students, The Ghost Particles

Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The German Art Students and The Ghost Particles

Saturday, July 29, Crystal Corner Bar, 1302 Williamson Street, Madison

The Ghost Particles are a new all-star band made up of members of The Rousers, Spooner and Firetown. This show will be a fundraiser for the Sessions at McPike Park.

More details to come!

Info

Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Music
608-256-2953
Google Calendar - German Art Students, The Ghost Particles - 2023-07-29 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - German Art Students, The Ghost Particles - 2023-07-29 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - German Art Students, The Ghost Particles - 2023-07-29 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - German Art Students, The Ghost Particles - 2023-07-29 21:00:00 ical