German Art Students, The Ghost Particles
Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The German Art Students and The Ghost Particles
Saturday, July 29, Crystal Corner Bar, 1302 Williamson Street, Madison
The Ghost Particles are a new all-star band made up of members of The Rousers, Spooner and Firetown. This show will be a fundraiser for the Sessions at McPike Park.
More details to come!
Info
Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Music