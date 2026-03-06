German Art Students, The Lee Rays, Formerly the Thumbs

× Expand James Pederson A close-up of German Art Students. German Art Students

media release: What did the drummer do when he turned 60? Why, he played drums of course - with three bands!

The German Art Students 10:45pm-Midnight As Isthmus stated recently, Randy, Annelies, Andy, and Kirk "combine a deft hand for garage pop with a brainy, cheeky take on the foibles of contemporary life with hymns to absurdity like "Civil War Reenactor" and "Robots in Raincoats." Since 1997!

The Lee Rays 9:50-10:30pm The Returnables and the German Art Students played many shows together in Chicago and Madison over the years until the untimely passings of guitarist John Glick (Bobby James Lee Ray) and bassist Bran Harvey (Reggie Lee Ray). Surviving Returnables Jonathan Benisvy (Frankie Lee Ray) and Art Kubin (Arturo Lee Ray) have saluted their former band with many different line-ups of friends as The Lee Rays. The most recent Lee Rays configuration features Frankie backed by The German Art Students (Rollo Lee Ray, Flossie Lee Ray, Keith Lee Ray, Kinky Lee Ray) to bring you the racing melodic power-pop of The Returnables.

Formerly The Thumbs 9:00-9:40pm The final show of Randy's college band took place in 1989 at Cabaret Metro in Chicago opening for Bongos, Bass, & Bob, a band featuring Penn Gillette of Penn & Teller. Then Randy went into radio, Brian went to med school, and Charles became an international man of mystery. Randy and Brian reconnected recently, conversation turned to a reunion, and here we are! Hear original "hits" like Frat Boys Look Funny, Ice Cream, and Mr. Woodcock along with a well-curated collection of post-punk covers. Special guests likely.

Social time 7:00-9:00pm. Show up early and hang out with Randy and friends pre-show! The Harmony has great food! $10 Cover. All proceeds go to the Fritz Food Pantry at Goodman Community Center on Madison's East Side.