RSVP for German Genealogy

media release: The Friends of the Max Kade Institute and the Wisconsin Historical Society invite you to this online, all-day webinar that focuses on your German ancestors!

Antje Petty, Director of the Max Kade Institute for German American Studies will present 4 one hour lectures on these topics. Each lecture will be followed by a Q & A.

Lectures, Q & A and chat log will be recorded and made accessible for 30 days for those who register.

Overview of German immigration to America

Finding and Accessing German-Language Documents in America

Who Can Read This?: A brief tutorial on how to read Kurrent, the old German Script

Following the Paper Trail: Analyzing German documents and overcoming brick walls

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. CDT (includes a 15 minute break between lectures and a 30 minute lunch break.), webinar. Registration deadline: 12:00pm Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. A recording of the webinar will be available to registrants for 30 days following the event. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.