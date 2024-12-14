media release: Experience the magic of the season at Folklore Village’s most eagerly anticipated event of the year—German Tree Night! This family-friendly evening begins with a community potluck at 6:00 PM. Afterward, help us light a 14-foot evergreen tree with 50 real candles, creating a breathtaking holiday moment. The night continues with lively family-friendly dancing, with musicians encouraged to join the informal “Folklore Village Volunteer Band.” This beloved event often sells out, so get your tickets early! Saturday Night Socials are funded in part by a grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.

Admission:

$10 adults

$8 seniors and teens

$5 children (ages 5-12)

Free for children under 5