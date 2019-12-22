Gerri DiMaggio

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series. $2 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

Gerri DiMaggio will be performing a delicious banquet of holiday songs spiced with selections from the great American songbook and sultry Brazilian sambas.

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
