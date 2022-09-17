press release: We're overdue to get back to some jazz at our club, a night of laid back and world class music to chill and vibe with, to remind yourself what it means to settle in with the pros. Gerri's been on the Madison scene for a long time, but this is her first time in perfect club. This is where you want to see her!

With the sound of a night club singer right out of a 1940's film noir Gerri DiMaggio evokes romantic nostalgia with a modern edge. Her expressive singing, warm earthiness, and emotional insight, prove that she is a true believer in the power of storytelling.

Her show is a sultry mix of songs from the American Songbook to Brazilian and Latin Jazz, with a seductive sound that invites the audience into her own creative and colorful world. She is joined by an excellent quartet which includes Bob Pesselman on guitar, Paul Hastil on keyboard, John Mesoloras on bass, and Rich Larson on percussion.

“Listeners don’t miss a word she sings. DiMaggio is capable of subtle vocal shading; she has a way of holding a note, taking it on a dip and a slide, then letting it settle into a warm purr. “ Isthmus

Tickets $10 in advance/$15 at the door