Gerrit Hatcher, Paul Giallorenzo, Julian Kirshner

media release: Gerrit Hatcher - tenor saxophone

Paul Giallorenzo - piano

Julian Kirshner - drums

$20

BYOB

Hatcher - Giallorenzo - Kirshner is a collaborative trio that has worked in improvised music of a free jazz character and is now beginning to delve into its members’ interests in repertory work and original composition. At the time of this writing, their sets will include pieces by Frank Wright and Cecil Taylor as well as original work, and that list is likely to grow lengthier by showtime. Gerrit Hatcher is a Chicago-based tenor saxophonist, improviser, and composer. Hatcher's work typically engages with free jazz as a craft and set of practices that is as much historical as it is experimental. Gerrit has been involved in several working groups and other ensembles, based in Chicago and beyond.

Gerrit Hatcher founded his label Kettle Hole Records in 2019 and, in addition to his releases there, he has released work on Amalgam Music, Julian Kirshner’s imprint JAKI, Astral Spirits, No Index and The Bridge Sessions. Originally from Long Island, NY.

Paul Giallorenzo is a Chicago-based improviser, composer, producer, and sound designer using piano, synthesizer, keyboards, and electronics. Giallorenzo’s work has been praised for its “inside-out” nature – his ability to push the boundaries of “conventional” jazz toward more freedom but also, on the other side, to bring a measure of structure to more avant-garde material. Writing in the online journal Point Of Departure, John Litweiler said, “His solos and aggressive duets are gems of after-Bop, after-Bley melody,” while AllAboutJazz.com lauded music that “smudges the lines between the tradition and the avant-garde.”

Julian Kirshner is a Chicago-based drummer and improviser, regularly performing with various musicians including Peter Maunu, Keefe Jackson, Jim Baker, Gerrit Hatcher, Paul Giallorenzo, Jason Stein, Fred Lonberg-Holm, and Charlie Kirchen. He has also appeared with Michael Attias, Anthony Coleman, Lisa Mezzacappa and Sylvie Courvoisier. Nick Metzger (Free Jazz Collective): “Kirshner’s percussion is propulsive and exciting…” Recordings are available on Astral Spirits and Kettle Hole Records.