media release: Gerry is a well known musician in Madison and Austin,Texas. He played in the Madison bands Chunky Pie, Madcity Rangers, and Horsefeathers to name a few back in the 1970s - 1980s. He migrated down south in 1992 and was a backup bass player in the Hal Ketchum, Jr. Brown and Jerry Jeff Walker bands over the years. Free/donations.