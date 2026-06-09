media release: As temperatures climb and festival season gets underway in New Glarus, it’s time to mark your calendar for the return of New Glarus Music’s Tuesday Night Music Series.

For those new to the area, or who missed the fun last summer, this free music series is presented by New Glarus Music, in conjunction with the New Glarus Lions Club, and is held in Village Park on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 -8:00 pm. Bands set up under the gazebo, rain or shine, for six night of music and camaraderie. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the fun!

July 21 - Gerry Does Jerry sponsored by A Well Worn Story

Whether you’re a lifelong Deadhead or just looking for a night of great music, this tribute band delivers an unforgettable performance filled with iconic jams and good vibes. Gerry Does Jerry plays on the name of legendary Grateful Dead frontman, Jerry Garcia, and features Gerry Burns on guitar. He is teaming up with local guest musicians to bring New Glarus a taste of the Haight Ashbury scene.