RSVP for Get Movin' In Motion Anniversary Celebration

media release: The Get Movin' In Motion exercise class has been going strong for 8 years! Join us to celebrate this milestone and learn how the program has made an impact. Also, be among the first to hear about a new opportunity to take charge of your health through our Celebrate Health Assessment (CHA) program, designed to support your overall well-being. This event is FREE. Open to all. Refreshments will be served.

Space is limited; registration is required. RSVP by December 5.