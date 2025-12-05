RSVP for Get Movin' In Motion Anniversary Celebration
UW South Madison Partnership 2238 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: The Get Movin' In Motion exercise class has been going strong for 8 years! Join us to celebrate this milestone and learn how the program has made an impact. Also, be among the first to hear about a new opportunity to take charge of your health through our Celebrate Health Assessment (CHA) program, designed to support your overall well-being. This event is FREE. Open to all. Refreshments will be served.
Space is limited; registration is required. RSVP by December 5.