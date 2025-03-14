Get the Scoop: What Jobs are Really Like

media release: This open house is designed to enable students to meet and talk with workers from various industries to get more information on work – whether they seek to know more about jobs that align with their educational pursuits/degrees (e.g., nursing, teaching, social work, computer science, etc.), whether they might be interested in learning more about other career paths that don’t relate at all to their degrees (e.g., building trades, organizing, etc.), or whether they find themselves in need of employment if they find it difficult to connect to their career pathway/ladder of choice in the immediate term (e.g., service work).

This event is presented in collaboration with the Havens Wright Center for Social Justice, the High Road Strategy Center, and the South Central Federation of Labor as part of Labor Spring 2025, a broad range of events anchored on college campuses and in the community organized to bolster workplace justice, racial equity, and the public good by the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor at Georgetown University.