Get to Know a Leaf

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: ​ Join us at Meadowridge Library this fall for three different nature programs with Nature Everywhere. No advanced registration required, childcare groups welcome! 

Get ready to dive into the colorful world of leaves! We'll talk about where leaves come from, what they do, and how animals use them. Then, we’ll read stories like Leaf Man and Fall Leaves Fall to see how leaves can become something magical. Finally, we’ll create our own leaf-inspired art using glue, markers, and imagination!

Info

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Kids & Family
608-266-6388
Google Calendar - Get to Know a Leaf - 2025-10-29 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Get to Know a Leaf - 2025-10-29 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Get to Know a Leaf - 2025-10-29 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Get to Know a Leaf - 2025-10-29 10:30:00 ical