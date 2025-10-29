Get to Know a Leaf

media release: ​ Join us at Meadowridge Library this fall for three different nature programs with Nature Everywhere. No advanced registration required, childcare groups welcome!

Get ready to dive into the colorful world of leaves! We'll talk about where leaves come from, what they do, and how animals use them. Then, we’ll read stories like Leaf Man and Fall Leaves Fall to see how leaves can become something magical. Finally, we’ll create our own leaf-inspired art using glue, markers, and imagination!