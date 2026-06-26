Get To Know the Sugar River

media release: Join long-time Upper Sugar members Bill and Lisa Keen on a guided paddle down the Upper Sugar River. The Keen’s will share information about Water Quality Monitoring, the State Natural Area, and end with the Davidson House history. Each canoe holds 2-3 adults, or 2 adults and 2 kids. Paddles and PFDs are provided, but feel free to bring your own. The cost for this event is $40 per canoe.

Parking information: Meet at Sugar River Valley Road Boat Launch parking lot. We will shuttle vehicles down to Dane County Parks Davidson Unit and then people back to Valley Road.

The $40 ticket price gives you a membership to Upper Sugar and makes subsequent events free; the event is free if you are already a member.