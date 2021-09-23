ONLINE: Get to Know the Urban League
press release: Urban League of Greater Madison continues to expand our programs; would you like to learn more? Here’s what to expect at this webinar:
- Learn about the employment services offered to your clients.
- Reconnect/Meet ULGM Workforce Staff and their roles
- Learn about all of the career academies and other special services/programs
- Explore potential referral partnerships/collaborations
- How to get your clients involved
- Q&A
