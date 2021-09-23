ONLINE: Get to Know the Urban League

RSVP

press release: Urban League of Greater Madison continues to expand our programs; would you like to learn more? Here’s what to expect at this webinar:

  • Learn about the employment services offered to your clients.
  • Reconnect/Meet ULGM Workforce Staff and their roles
  • Learn about all of the career academies and other special services/programs
  • Explore potential referral partnerships/collaborations
  • How to get your clients involved
  • Q&A

Info

Careers & Business
414-651-2279
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Get to Know the Urban League - 2021-09-23 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Get to Know the Urban League - 2021-09-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Get to Know the Urban League - 2021-09-23 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Get to Know the Urban League - 2021-09-23 12:00:00 ical