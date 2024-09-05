Let's Get Together!
Biergarten at Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Let’s Get Together! - community event with 350 Wisconsin. Join us for a fun, casual gathering to build solidarity with fellow climate activists and community members. Enjoy the beautiful weather and views of Lake Monona. Whether you're a long-time supporter or just getting to know us, we'd love to see you! More info? Email: contact@350wisconsin.org or visit tinyurl.com/olbrich24
