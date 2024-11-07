media release: The Get Up features a rotating cast of Madison improvisers. Wanna play?

Hosted by Kelly Maxwell (of Monkey Business Institute)

Dates: Nov 7 (lineup is full, no longer accepting teams for Nov), Dec 5, Feb 6

7-8:30pm, 6pm call time, The Gamma Ray Bar, 121 W. Main St in Madison

Suggested Donation at the door.

Each show will feature 1-5 teams, each team gets 10-60 minutes. If you’d like to submit a team, click here! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd5hc8NoiJz7ZK84BWPNgJSHlvTzCUBxAbVRg9-YNBCgi9Kpw/viewform?pli=1

Submission deadline is 2 weeks before date of show.