media release: Happy 4th of July! Celebrate with us on the water! Enjoy music by Get Well Now from 6-8pm.

Nothing beats great food, live music, and a night on the water! Our seasoned grill masters at Brittingham Boats are firing up the grill on our floating Burger Barge, serving up delicious eats in the heart of Monona Bay. Choose the meal or sandwich only and enjoy a veggie or regular burger your way with customized toppings and even GF Buns.

How It Works:

Rent a Boat – or register your own boat

Paddle out to the Burger Barge—the only way to get your food!

Enjoy live music from talented local musicians playing from a floating stage.

Savor the one-of-a-kind dining experience with stunning lake views.

Whether you’re kayaking, paddleboarding, or canoeing, make sure to rent your boat early and don’t miss this mouthwatering event!

Burgers served from 5 – 8 pm.

Live music from 6 – 8 pm

Last boat in by 9 pm.