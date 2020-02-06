Get What You What in Life by Journaling

× Expand Becki Schleis/Featherlite Studios Judith Joy

press release: In deciding to write her compelling, true-life story, Dear Future Lover, Bring Your Book Boyfriend to Life, Judith Joy says, “I wanted to write a book about love and about the principles of creating the life you desire. I wrote a journal that worked for me so I’m sharing those same principles with others.”

She will discuss various tips for writing in a journal on a consistent basis.

After years of research, she began writing love letters to her future soulmate as if he existed. Without preconceived expectations, she wrote many journal entries over time, set the journal aside and eventually forgot about it.

But about a year later, after she met her [now] husband and an epitome of her ‘book boyfriend”, she discovered the journal in a drawer. Her book shares the connection between what she wrote about and what she was hoping for –(a lifelong soulmate) long before she actually met the carbon copy of the fictional person in her journal.

Joy is a Chicago-based dream creation coach, Matrix Energetics Certified Practitioner, teacher and author.

She further explains, “What you think and feel makes a huge difference in your life, and what you focus on is what you get.”

When you write a journal to your future lover the process of achievement looks like this: “The repetition (daily writing), emotion (what you feel when you write), and motion (the act of writing) all work together to bring the dream to fruition.”

Besides journaling, Joy says:

You can choose to respond differently to situations that arise during your day.

You can choose to focus and think about the things you want more of in your life.

You can choose to experience more of the things that make you feel good.

You can choose to deliberately participate in the creation of your future by managing your thoughts and feelings.

“You will open more doors to achieving what you want in life when you are more deliberate and specific about what you think and feel.”