press release:

18+ $10 At the door

Hosted by Mr. Get Your Buzz Up & Music by DJ Pain 1:

Check out the last Madison WI ‘Get Your Buzz Up:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOZWayfR32M

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GObNmoOe5oM

Judges Include:

DJ PAIN 1: Known for his breakout production on Young Jeezy's platinum-selling album "The Recession," producer DJ Pain 1 stays busy. Since his debut, he has worked with artists ranging from G Herbo to Public Enemy, Mavis Staples to Ludacris.

D-TECK: Dwayne Grant also publicly known as D-teck, is Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Wazzup Media Group (WMG). D-Teck is well known as an influential A&R for Konvict Muzik Group and CEO of Wazzup Media Group. D-Teck made a name for himself by finding and securing talent for Konvict's CEOs Melvin Brown and International Mega Star Akon. D-Teck influence was instrumental in signing Common Kings and K-pop Group JQT. Nowadays, D-Teck still operates as an A&R Director; however, he is the leading force behind the powerful entertainment conglomerate [Wazzup Media Group]. D-Teck focus remains on pioneering new approaches to the development of GREAT recording artists, producers and songwriters. D-Teck continues to champion out of the box business models and relationships that impact the Entertainment on a World stage.

Memory: Producer/Session guitarist Credits: Young Jeezy, Ludacris, Rick Ross, 50 Cent, Public Enemy, Kevin Gates and more.

1st place prizes:

Flight to ATL and feature performance on iStandard

Beat from DJ Pain 1

Promotional Package that includes email blasts, twitter blasts, , music promotions and much more. ($2,500 value)

5 Interviews w/ Various Websites & Blogs

Video/Audio/Interview Posting on GetYourBuzzUp.com

4 week Online Radio Campaign (500+ spins)

2nd and 3rd place:

Interview via Get Your Buzz Up

Artists interesting in entering: https://getyourbuzzup.com/submit/