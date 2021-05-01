Get Your Rear in Gear

media release: Run, Walk or Ride. Log your miles! Can we come together as a community and reach 5,000 miles? May 1-31. Join us May 1st for a "live" kickoff on our website!

Virtual Participant: $20 **Colorectal cancer patients and survivors register for Free** Please note: fees are non-refundable. Only participants who pre-register up to 3 weeks before the virtual event are guaranteed a shirt.

SHIRT PICK UP: As we get closer we will post information here about where and when you can pick up your shirt.

We are so excited to bring an event to the Madison area in partnership with Promega! This year we are hoping to engage the local community with a fun virtual event while raising funds and awareness for colorectal cancer.

There will be contests along the way with a chance to win prizes!

Register on our website: https://donate. coloncancercoalition.org/ madison

Contact thru website, or Colon Cancer Coalition: 952.378.1237