media release: We are looking forward to lighting up the Gamma Ray with y’all on March 22nd!

It’s unclear whether The Getaway is robbing a bank, or going on vacation, but sunglasses are involved either way. Their original music is somewhere beyond psychedelic funk-pop, or electro synthwave, digging a deep new groove for “Upper Mississippi Valley Rock and Roll”. When class and grime collide, it’s a little unsettling, but wildly satisfying…“sparkles, distortion, and sequins.”

4pm doors

5pm show

$10