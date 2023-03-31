media release: Tanner Petulla, professionally known as Getter, is an American DJ, producer, rapper, and actor from San Jose CA. Petulla gained notoriety in 2012 by being signed to Owsla (Skrillex’s music label). He got praise from other producers Downlink and DATSIK which helped Petulla establish credibility. Along with his music taking off, Petulla made a Vine saying “suh dude” which became a cultural phenomenon, especially in the EDM community. This video has over 375 million views. Petulla co-starred in a YouTube mini-series “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” alongside content creators Cody Ko and Nick Coletti. Getter has 850 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify. Tickets are available now.