8-8-17, at 7:30 pm on Friday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: Esteemed psychiatrist Dr. Conrad Bering has assembled a group of patients to participate in Group Therapy. It seems he is aiming to write another book, and these patients just might be his subjects. But Dr. Bering won’t be winning another Pulitzer Prize; on this particular evening the members of the Group gather as usual in his office only to find that the doctor has been murdered! Who did it might be a job for local law enforcement, but the Group decides that a call to the police will only subject them to reckless scandal and relentless investigation, all while turning them into fodder for the hungry media. Instead, they decide to solve the mystery themselves. What comes next is a series of twists and turns and red herrings, along with some hold-your-breath shocks, all culminating in an explosive surprise ending. Will anyone figure it out…or will someone be Getting Away With Murder?