Getting Your Garden Ready for Winter

media release: There’s a lot to do in the garden in fall! Learn about a variety of tasks that will help you put the garden and lawn to bed so they are in good shape and ready to go in spring. A checklist of things to do for the lawn, vegetable garden, woody plants, perennial and annual flower beds, as well as fall tool care will be presented.

This program will be presented by master gardener and Extension horticulture volunteer Julia Rozwadowski. It will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

This program is a Wisconsin Science Festival event.