Getting Older: Should We Care More About Our Nutrition?

media release:As we age, we may think some changes in our health are inevitable. However, good nutrition and remaining active can help us keep strong enough to keep doing all the things we enjoy. This talk will cover the evolving research on nutrition as we age.

Beth Olson, associate professor, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Nutritional Sciences. Dr. Olson has worked in community-based nutrition research and programs for 25 years, starting with positions at The Kellogg Company in research & development and marketing. She now works at UW Madison doing research and outreach to help individuals and families make the healthiest choices possible in nutrition and health.