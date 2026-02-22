Getting Ready: Nonviolent Action for These Times

media release: We have more power than we think. Nonviolent action gives us the tools and skills we need to resist authoritarianism and keep our community safe. From rapid-response to boycotts, sit-ins to marches, come learn how to use this toolbox effectively as you move your principles into action.

Facilitators: Bekky Baker and Samantha Searles from Pace e Bene Nonviolence Service and Ignite Peace

The series:

Virtual Workshop 1: Mon, Feb 23 from 6:30-8:30pm CST

Virtual Workshop 2: Mon, March 9 from 6:30-8:30pm CST

2-Day In-Person Training: Sat, & Sun. March 14 - 15 from 9am-5pm, at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center.

Register one, two, or all three parts of the series.

Presented by Building Unity for Nonviolent Action. For more info, contact Annie: annie.BU4NVA@gmail.com or Tim at BU4NVA: 608-630-3633.