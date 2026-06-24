Getting Real on Affordability in Wisconsin

media release: Wisconsin families are working hard, but too many of us still struggle to afford the basics — from child care and groceries to housing and health care.

This affordability crisis didn’t happen by accident. For decades, wages have failed to keep pace with rising costs, while economic and political systems have increasingly concentrated wealth and power at the top. Too often, corporations and wealthy interests have shaped policies that drive up costs, limit choices, and leave working families paying more for essentials. Meanwhile, communities have faced chronic underinvestment in the services and supports families rely on every day.

Wisconsinites deserve real solutions that address the root causes of rising costs—not just temporary fixes.

You’re invited to join us for a community forum with candidates for Wisconsin governor.

This forum will focus on how we can collectively invest in community-driven solutions that make life more affordable for Wisconsin families, including affordable child care and health care, living wages, housing stability, food security, youth well-being, and strong investments in young children and families.

Join us to hear how candidates plan to build an economy that works for everyone—not just those at the top.

While this event will be held in person, we will live stream to ensure every Wisconsin family can attend.

Hosted by: BCDI-WI, Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C), Hmong Autism Neurodiverse Diversity Support, Grain of Hope, Inc., Hoocak Ee Cooni-Ho-Chunk Nation, Kids Forward, Morgan Homes, Oneida Nation Childcare Center, Roots for Change Co-op, Tenant Resource Center, The Hmong Institute, Inc., Wisconsin Doulas of Color, and advocates across the state that make up the Kaleidoscope WI coalition.

As a 501(c)(3)-aligned effort, this forum will be conducted in a strictly nonpartisan manner. All gubernatorial candidates that are on the ballot will be invited and provided an equal opportunity to participate. The forum will not endorse or oppose any candidate or political party.