Getting Started: A Four-Part Introduction to Meditation

press release: Interested in meditation? Want to manage stress and learn a practice to support you during your busy life, career, or academic schedule?

Come to our four-part Introduction to Meditation course running four consecutive Wednesdays beginning February 7, from 7:00pm – 8:30pm. The course is offered free of charge and is open to the public.

These sessions will feature video teachings by Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche and guided meditations and discussions led by members of the Tergar Madison Teaching Team.

Date/Time: Four Wednesday nights, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Tergar Madison Meditation Center, 301 S. Blount St.

This event is offered free of charge, but registration is requested.