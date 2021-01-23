ONLINE: Getting Started in Creative Nonfiction

Buy Tickets

media release: So you want to try writing creative nonfiction—How to get started? Spend two hours exploring ideas and planning your approach. We’ll talk about finding writable story ideas; deploying the “Three Ps of Research”—people, places, and paper; and finding your preferred style of storytelling. Are you a “fly on the wall” observational writer, a first-person memoirist, or a creator of lyric essays where style contributes to substance? In-class writing prompts will help you prepare to face the blank page with enthusiasm as you start your next CNF project.

Proceeds from this workshop will help fund Arts+Literature Laboratory’s ALL in for the Arts Campaign.

Register

Sarah White  is a professional freelance writer, published author, and personal historian who has helped dozens of people write about their lives, individually and in small-group workshops. She holds degrees in Journalism and Creative Nonfiction.

Info

Arts Notices
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Getting Started in Creative Nonfiction - 2021-01-23 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Getting Started in Creative Nonfiction - 2021-01-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Getting Started in Creative Nonfiction - 2021-01-23 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Getting Started in Creative Nonfiction - 2021-01-23 14:00:00 ical