Getting Started with Drills
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: So many home repair projects begin and end with one easy-to-use, yet intimidating power tool - the drill. Demystify drills and drivers in this beginner class where you’ll learn the basic functions for both drilling holes and inserting or removing hardware, along with best practices for using both drills and drivers. You’ll walk away being able to easily locate studs, hang picture frames, fix railings, and make any number of countless other simple home repairs that rely on the humble drill!
This class is recommended for adults. Registration is required and opens two weeks prior to the event.
This program is part of the Care & Repair program series, which is made possible thanks to support from Beyond the Page, National Endowment for the Humanities and Madison Community Foundation. See all upcoming programs at madpl.org/careandrepair