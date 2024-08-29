Getting Started with Drills

media release: So many home repair projects begin and end with one easy-to-use, yet intimidating power tool - the drill. Demystify drills and drivers in this beginner class where you’ll learn the basic functions for both drilling holes and inserting or removing hardware, along with best practices for using both drills and drivers. You’ll walk away being able to easily locate studs, hang picture frames, fix railings, and make any number of countless other simple home repairs that rely on the humble drill!

This class is recommended for adults. Registration is required and opens two weeks prior to the event.